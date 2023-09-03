Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota Red Cross volunteer gives update on distributing aid relief on the Gulf Coast

Paul Henke with ND Red Cross, on his way to Florida to help with relief after Idalia
Paul Henke with ND Red Cross, on his way to Florida to help with relief after Idalia(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath continues to leave many in Florida without electricity and other basic needs. The Red Cross has sent teams down to help victims of the hurricane including volunteers from right here in North Dakota.

Paul Henke is part of the North Dakota Red Cross team that is on the ground in Tallahassee. He arrived in Florida on Friday with other volunteers and is helping those affected by the storm. Henke says he and his team have set up a warehouse in Tallahassee as well as some shelters.

“Right now, I have a U-Haul van that we are using for hauling stuff to the shelters and every need they have, be it a wheelchair, breakfast items, towels, and things like that just for setting the shelter up and maintaining the shelter,” said Paul Henke, Red Cross volunteer.

Henke says when he arrives at the shelters to drop supplies off he has seen families with little kids and people that can hardly get around. He says that this storm did a lot of damage as there are trees down and quite a few houses affected by the flood waters. He will be in Florida for two weeks volunteering.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadena farm searched for human remains
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after motorcycle crash in Becker County
WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.
UPDATE: Fargo man injured in I-94 rollover, near Fergus Falls
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire

Latest News

Grand Forks Police cracking down on distracted driving
Lisbon man injured in rollover crash
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today Weather at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4th
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Minnesota National Guard to help fight Louisana wildfires
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire