Fargo PD gives update on officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes following hospital release

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department released an update video to their social media about the recovery of officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes.

As a result of the July 14 shooting incident, the officers were taken to Fargo’s Sanford Health with very serious injuries.

The Facebook post says both officers were hospitalized for weeks and formed close bonds with the medical staff who took care of them.

In the video, members of the officers’ care teams spoke on their recovery journeys.

The Fargo Police Department also expressed its appreciation to all first responders who helped during the difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.