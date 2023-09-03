Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fargo PD gives update on officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes following hospital release

Officer shooting update
Officer shooting update(Fargo Police Department Facebook)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The Fargo Police Department released an update video to their social media about the recovery of officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes.

As a result of the July 14 shooting incident, the officers were taken to Fargo’s Sanford Health with very serious injuries.

The Facebook post says both officers were hospitalized for weeks and formed close bonds with the medical staff who took care of them.

In the video, members of the officers’ care teams spoke on their recovery journeys.

The Fargo Police Department also expressed its appreciation to all first responders who helped during the difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wadena farm searched for human remains
Fatal Crash generic image
One dead after motorcycle crash in Becker County
WBRC stock graphic
One dead, two seriously hurt in northern MN crash
A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.
UPDATE: Fargo man injured in I-94 rollover, near Fergus Falls
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire

Latest News

Grand Forks Police cracking down on distracted driving
Lisbon man injured in rollover crash
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today Weather at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4th
Images of the Pirate's Cove fire in Sabine Parish, Louisiana on August 25, 2023.
Minnesota National Guard to help fight Louisana wildfires
Flames spotted shooting from the roof of a N. Moorhead home.
Crews rush to Moorhead house fire