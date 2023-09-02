Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Traffic backup on I-94 in Minnesota due to crash

A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.
A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.

As of now, it’s unclear if the crash was eastbound or westbound, as callers were reporting both.

Witnesses say a man was ejected and laying in the median, and other passengers were possibly still in the truck.

LifeLink was called, and is landing in Fergus Falls.

Traffic was backed up in both directions.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV crash.
16-year-old life flighted after UTV crash in Otter Tail Co.
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Wadena farm searched for human remains
James Donnelly
Man behind Heritage Middle School shooting threat allegedly claims he ‘had to kill 50 students’
Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton, ND.
Accident reported at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton

Latest News

Construction on 52nd Ave began on Monday, August 21.
32nd Ave re-opens, while 52nd Ave takes on a new project
Row of recycling yard waste paper bags
Moorhead no longer accepting yard waste in plastic bags
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports September 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather September 1