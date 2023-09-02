Traffic backup on I-94 in Minnesota due to crash

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A crash was reported on I-94 at mile marker 49 in Minnesota, just outside of Fergus Falls.

As of now, it’s unclear if the crash was eastbound or westbound, as callers were reporting both.

Witnesses say a man was ejected and laying in the median, and other passengers were possibly still in the truck.

LifeLink was called, and is landing in Fergus Falls.

Traffic was backed up in both directions.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

