One dead after motorcycle crash in Becker County

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Becker County.

According to police, On Friday, Sept. 1 at approximately 6:14 p.m., a Minnesota State Trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle that was traveling south on Becker County Hwy. 29, near the intersection of County Hwy. 54.

After the trooper activated the squad’s emergency lights, the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and accelerated at a very high rate of speed.

Officials say the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle as it continued south on County Hwy. 29.

After searching the area, the trooper located the motorcycle where it had left the highway on a corner approximately 1.5 miles south of Co. Hwy 54.

The male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified Saturday as 25-year-old Levi Edward Savela, age 25, of Sebeka, MN.

The incident remains under investigation.

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
32nd Ave re-opens, while 52nd Ave takes on a new project
