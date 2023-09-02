32nd Ave re-opens, while 52nd Ave takes on a new project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Construction on 32nd Ave has been taking place since early spring of 2023.

The proposal for the project was back in 2021, and is expected to be a Two-Phase project.

It’s been difficult to maneuver at times, but on Friday, Sept. 1, Phase One of the project wrapped up and the roadway is back open, and ready for travelers.

When the project initially began in May, business owner Julie Robbins was nervous what it might do to her business.

“We were like ‘wow are we gonna have to shut down?’ or ‘what’s gonna happen?’,” Robbins said..

Jacob Amberose, a Property Manager at Valley Rental had high hopes for the project back in May.

“In the long run it should be good actually because if we are adding lanes or adding turn lanes, it should be a good thing,” Amberose said.

On Friday, the roadway had the chance to show off it’s new capabilities with a steady flow of traffic.

And although 32nd Ave’s re-opening is exciting for many, a new project on 52nd avenue is becoming difficult for some travelers.

The project began Monday, August 21, leaving the bridge between Sheyenne St. and 63rd Str. S. now closed to traffic.

Their plan is to turn a rural asphalt roadway section to a divided urban concrete street section. They will also install important pedestrian upgrades along the roadway, as a way to make the area better for those traveling through.

The contractor for the project on 52nd Ave will be given 12 months to close the roadway and bridge, complete the project, and re-open to traffic.

