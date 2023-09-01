Cooking with Cash Wa
Valley News Live nominated for 3 Regional Emmy Awards

(NASA / Bill Ingalls / CC BY 2.0)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has been nominated for three Regional Emmy Awards by the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Emmy Awards recognize achievement in various categories of news, sports and other video programming.

Valley News Live was nominated in for best daytime newscast for Valley Today – Team Coverage: When the Weather Becomes the Story. The show was produced by Julie Holgate, anchored by Jordan Schroeer and Ashlyn Hill, directed by Nate Bakke, featuring Nachai Taylor reporting and Meteorologist Lisa Green.

VNL was also nominated for best evening newscast for Covering a North Dakota Winter Storm in April. The show was produced by Renee Nygren, anchored by Justin Betti and Stacie Van Dyke, directed by Christian Lawrance, featuring Reed Gregory and Bailey Hurley reporting and Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson.

Rides with Jay Thomas was also nominated for best Magazine Program.

The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards Gala takes place Saturday, October 14 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

You can see the full list of nominees here.

