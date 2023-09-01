Cooking with Cash Wa
Spirit Halloween store in Fargo expected to open Saturday

Spirit Halloween on 8/31/23
Spirit Halloween on 8/31/23(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spirit Halloween in Fargo is ready for spooky season. It will occupy the former Gordmans location again this year, at 5100 14th Ave S. A sign on the door reads “Opening Labor Day weekend”. It’s expected to open Saturday.

Fargo is home to a new Halloween store this year, too. “Little Halloween” is located at 3350 13th Ave S. The Halloween boutique opened last Saturday, August 26th. They say they’re partnering with the Haunted Farm crew this year to provide them with some costumes and accessories for their opening night on September 22nd from 7pm-11pm. A trip to “Little Halloween” will get you a $2 off coupon for Haunted Farm.

