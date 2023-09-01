Sizzlin’ Temps Through Labor Day Weekend

TONIGHT: The heat wave is underway! Highs have warmed into the 80s to low 90s. Expect plenty of sun with just a few passing clouds. There will be some breezy conditions again, but less intense than Thursday, and mainly across the northern half of our region. This is where we had seen gusts to about 25-30 mph this afternoon.

Pleasant evening for Friday Night Live football with temperatures starting in the 80s around game time, dipping into the 70s by late tonight. Perhaps a bit warm for typical football weather, but otherwise quiet.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Hotter yet for the first weekend of September/Labor Day weekend! Temperatures will be warming into the 90s with mostly sunny skies expected Saturday through Monday. The heat peaks on Sunday where a few areas could very well see high temperatures near 100! Good news - the dew points will be in the 50s to low 60s, meaning it won’t be humid/muggy. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Labor Day, otherwise the holiday weekend looks dry.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A pattern chance brings cooler temperatures and the chance for rain and thunder on Tuesday. Temperatures for most will drop into the 70s after a weekend in the 90s. Mostly sunny by Wednesday but a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with 70s for highs, perhaps some in the 60s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of showers returns on Friday and into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers or rumbles of thunder both Saturday and Sunday.

