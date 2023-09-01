Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Semi driver seriously injured, charged after crashing into ditch

(Source: MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver is hurt after crashing his unloaded Kenworth truck pulling a semi-trailer. It happened at 9:45 Friday morning on County Road 38, 3 miles NE of Enderlin.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of the Kenworth, 62-year-old Keith Kraft, failed to maintain his lane and entered the east ditch of the road. The Kenworth struck multiple bushes and trees along with a ground wire for a power line.

Kraft was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Kraft is facing charges of Care Required.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV crash.
16-year-old life flighted after UTV crash in Otter Tail Co.
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
James Donnelly
Man behind Heritage Middle School shooting threat allegedly claims he ‘had to kill 50 students’
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
VNL Investigates
Fargo man & company forced to pay back millions in federal fraud case

Latest News

Dead body found in Fargo Friday morning
Wadena farm searched for human remains
Valley News Live nominated for 3 Regional Emmy Awards
(Source: Gray News)
Accident reported at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton