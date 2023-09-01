Semi driver seriously injured, charged after crashing into ditch

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver is hurt after crashing his unloaded Kenworth truck pulling a semi-trailer. It happened at 9:45 Friday morning on County Road 38, 3 miles NE of Enderlin.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of the Kenworth, 62-year-old Keith Kraft, failed to maintain his lane and entered the east ditch of the road. The Kenworth struck multiple bushes and trees along with a ground wire for a power line.

Kraft was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Kraft is facing charges of Care Required.

