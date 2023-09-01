Cooking with Cash Wa
Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport ended a brief lockdown Friday after police said the potential security threat that prompted it was unfounded.

The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online about the lockdown shortly before noon. It said police determined there was no credible security threat about 45 minutes later.

“Travelers are asked to check with their airlines regarding potential delays,” it said.

Warwick Police Sgt. Jason Brodeur had said the investigation began following a phone call about a potential individual at the airport armed with a rifle.

Gov. Dan McKee, who had been briefed about the lockdown, released a statement thanking all emergency personnel who responded quickly to the scene.

The lockdown happened during one of the busiest travel days of the year as travelers began the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

