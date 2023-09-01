Cooking with Cash Wa
Public games added to Lincoln Drive Park in Grand Forks

Games added to Lincoln Drive Park in Grand Forks, ND.
Games added to Lincoln Drive Park in Grand Forks, ND.(Grand Forks Park District)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new addition to Lincoln Drive Park in Grand Forks is now officially open.

The Grand Forks Park District installed concrete games including foosball, ping pong, bag toss, connect four, ladder golf, chess/checkers, and backgammon boards. They are free and open for the public to use.

A shed is also on-site with all the equipment necessary for each of the games. The Park District says the games are available on a first come-first served basis and they ask that the equipment is returned to the shed when people are finished using it.

