Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota Red Cross Volunteer is helping distribute aid relief on the Gulf Coast

Paul Henke with ND Red Cross, on his way to Florida to help with relief after Idalia
Paul Henke with ND Red Cross, on his way to Florida to help with relief after Idalia(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hurricane Idalia is the first category three hurricane to hit the Florida Big Bend Region in history and it’s left thousands of people still without power and basic goods.

Red Cross teams from all over the country are traveling down to assist the impacted states.

That’s why some North Dakota Red Cross volunteers are heading down to help.

One volunteer who plans to travel to the affected region is Paul Henke. He says he finds joy in helping out people who have been impacted.

“Really nice to know that people form up here or wherever to help them out. When they’re in a bad situation, and it’s always fulfilling that you can help, and it’s fun to just talk to some of the people hear their experiences, try to put a smile on their face,” said Paul Henke, Red Cross volunteer.

He will be arriving in Tallahassee Friday and is going to help for two weeks, distributing relief supplies to shelters.

He’s been volunteering with the Red Cross for over twenty years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV crash.
16-year-old life flighted after UTV crash in Otter Tail Co.
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
James Donnelly
Man behind Heritage Middle School shooting threat allegedly claims he ‘had to kill 50 students’
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
VNL Investigates
Fargo man & company to settle charges with SEC

Latest News

Dresser tip-over safety
New law in effect Friday requires dresser safety testing
Fargo Parks Programs are now available to register
Fargo Parks Transitions to Fall Programs
High Temps for the Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Heat
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00PM Weather - September 1
Dresser tip-over safety
New law in effect Friday requires dresser safety testing - September 1