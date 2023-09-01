New law in effect Friday requires dresser safety testing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/CBS News) - A new law that takes effect on Friday, September 1, aims to prevent dressers and other pieces of furniture from tipping over, which is a serious hazard in the home, especially for young children. Furniture makers will now have to run additional stability tests on their products.

Kimberly Amato knows all too well unstable furniture can be deadly for children.

“I lost my beautiful little girl, Meggie, on December 18 in 2004. We got up in the morning and found her lifeless beneath her dresser,” Amato said.

Since then, Amato has been fighting for federal safety standards for furniture. At least 200 other children have died in tip-over accidents in the last 23 years, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Under the STURDY act, furniture manufacturers will have to test dressers on carpeting, with loaded drawers, and with the real physics of a 60-pound child climbing the unit.

“A child doesn’t carefully open a drawer and step gently onto it. They’re often pulling them out, jumping onto it, so the new test takes into account that dynamic force,” said Nancy Cowle with the group ‘Kids In Danger.’

For years, stability testing in the furniture industry was voluntary. A video shared by a mom of then-two-year-old twin brothers in 2016 showed the dangers when a dresser tipped over on the children, pinning one of them under its weight. The other twin nudged the 100-pound dresser off his brother and both escaped injury.

The new law only applies to dressers and clothing storage units manufactured starting September 1; it doesn’t cover furniture already on the market, including dressers that are still for sale in stores.

Safety experts say consumers need to ask retailers if a dresser meets the new standards. And for old dressers, Mother Kimberly Amato has a warning.

“It is so so important that parents understand there is a vital need to anchor all furniture.”

A step that could save a child’s life.

The STURDY Act only applies to dressers; not to bookshelves, entertainment centers or televisions which also pose tip-over hazards to children. All of these should also be anchored.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.