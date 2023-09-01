Moorhead no longer accepting yard waste in plastic bags

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead is going the eco-friendly route with their yard waste starting on September 1, 2023.

Moorhead residents must use compostable/paper bags or reusable cans if they want leaves, grass clippings, and garden or flowerbed waste picked up curbside. Yard waste in plastic bags will no longer be collected as of September 1.

The primary reasons for the change include alleviating the litter and costs of disposing clear plastic bags, minimizing maintenance and down time of the yard waste processing equipment, and eliminating contamination of the finished compost. The city of Moorhead says the ultimate goal is to make their composting service more efficient and sustainable.

Acceptable options for yard waste after September 1 include:

Reusable cans (up to 32 gallons in size). Yard waste stickers are not required, but can be picked up at the Resource Recovery Center (3322 15 Ave N), 3rd floor of City Hall, Public Works Offices (1300 15 Ave N), or the Public Works Shop (700 15 Ave N).

Paper lawn bags

Compostable lawn bags that are BPI-Certified and ASTM D6400 standard compliant (with the BPI stamp on the bag)

Dropping off yard waste at the city compost site, or dumpsters at Woodlawn Point (418 Elm St), the Public Works Shop (700 15 Ave N), the Resource Recovery Center (3322 15 Ave N), or Southside Regional Park (corner of Parkview Drive and 23 St S).

Each container or bag must not exceed 30 pounds, but there is no limit on the total number that may be picked up. If anyone has questions, contact Public Works at 218-299-5347 or 218-299-5465.

