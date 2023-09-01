Cooking with Cash Wa
Labor Day Heat

High Temps for the Labor Day Weekend
By Allison Jenkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Skip rocks, drink some shakes, do some work in the garden, and just have a great weekend” is how Stephanie Russek and her family will be spending their labor day, along side many others who are looking to get outside.

Although it is the end of summer days, it is not quite the end of the summer heat, as temperatures are supposed to get into the 90s. For outdoor goers, it’s essential to be cautious. Fargo Parks’ Recreation Specialist, Randi Litchy shares some advice.

“Look for shade, bring water with you, know your family, and take breaks along the way” if you’re outside, especially for an extended period of time.

Fargo Parks’ pool at Davies is still open this weekend, which would be a great way to stay cool. Bike rentals are also still available through the parks system.

So, whether you’re headed to a relative’s for a family cook out,

“well probably swim, swim in grandma’s pool”,

Make sure to stay healthy and hydrated,

“maybe have something with ice in it”

and enjoy the last summer days.

