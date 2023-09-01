Heat Surges Back Today in Time for Summer’s Last Blast

TODAY: Temperatures this morning will once again be mild in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This is a warm start that gives way to several hot days! There will be some breezy conditions again, but less intense than Thursday. It will be a mostly sunny afternoon with just a few passing clouds. Friday is the first day of our several-day heat wave! Highs are going to range from the mid 80s to low 90s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Hotter yet for the first weekend of September/Labor Day weekend! Temperatures will be warming into the 90s with mostly sunny skies expected Saturday through Monday. The heat peaks on Sunday where a few areas could very well see high temperatures near 100! Good news - the dew points will be in the 50s to low 60s, meaning it won’t be humid/muggy. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Labor Day, otherwise the holiday weekend looks dry.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A pattern chance brings cooler temperatures and the chance for rain and thunder on Tuesday. Temperatures for most will drop into the 70s after a weekend in the 90s. Mostly sunny by Wednesday but a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with 70s for highs, perhaps some in the 60s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of showers returns on Friday and into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers or rumbles of thunder both Saturday and Sunday.

