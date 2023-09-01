Gwinner School District releasing students early some Fridays for new school year

GWINNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - School is officially back in session for many across the nation, and while several districts are still struggling to fill some important classroom roles, others are finding creative ways to fix this problem.

Superintendent Ryan Moser said that while they’re no exception to the shortages, the district has very dedicated employees.

“It’s not only teachers but staff as well that we’re having trouble with hiring,” Moser said. “Our district is fortunate that we have passionate teachers that have stepped into different roles, maybe not the roles they prefer, but they did step into those.”

They’ve implemented some changes for this school year, for example with some teachers filling in in different areas.

But their newest change is allowing students to leave at 1:15 p.m. every other Friday. In the past, school would start shortly after 8 a.m., and on Wednesday’s the students would leave at 3 p.m. rather than 3:30 p.m. like a normal day.

Moser said it a way to benefit both their students and faculty. This change in particular is giving faculty a chance to work on lesson plans and professional development.

“We meet on those Friday’s to do professional development. And just the collaboration... we’re hoping translates into better lesson plans, happier teachers and hopefully that drives our student scores to go up and engagement in our district,” Moser said.

Many believe that students are either now enrolled in four-day school weeks or that students are loosing quality education time, but Moser clarified that this change isn’t going to affect how much time students spend learning too much compared to last year.

“Last year’s hours and this year’s hours are within two hours of each other so the time kids are in school really hasn’t changed, it’s just the ‘how’ they’re in school,” Moser said. “Our kids are still here for the 173 instructional days, just like they were last year, it’s just a rearrangement of time.”

Moser and the other officials are hoping that this change is one that everyone can benefit from.

If the school schedule has students out due to holidays, officials will align the schedule to ensure students are still getting the same amount of hours in school needed each week.

Friday, September 1, will be one of the first days that the students will be released early, and officials hope the students and staff will see benefits soon.

