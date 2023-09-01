Cooking with Cash Wa
Gov. Tim Walz reports his family cat, Afton, has gone missing

By STAFF
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday reported that the Walz family cat has gone missing.

Walz tweeted notice that the cat, named Afton, had wandered away from home.

“We appreciate our neighbors in Saint Paul keeping an eye out for him,” Walz tweeted. “There will be two very grateful kids over here if Afton finds his way home.”

A spokesperson for the governor said that they believe the cat has been missing for a number of days. It was equipped with an Airtag, but somehow got rid of it.

A number of Twitter users offered condolences and advice.

“He might try to go back to your last residence so neighbors should check there too,” user Ann Freeman offered.

“From experience - put his litter box outside a front or back door with his cat bed or unwashed blanket/clothing of his favorite person in the household or where he sleeps,” user Lucy wrote.

However, more replies on Twitter used the cat’s disappearance to score political points against Walz. The responses on Facebook were, by and large, more supportive.

The Animal Humane Society has a page set up detailing the story behind Afton and his adoption by the Walz family.

“Afton is as affectionate as he is mischievous,” the page reports. “Afton is all about food and affection. The orange tabby has been known to steal treats meant for guests and loves cupcakes. And if the humans give him a few scratches, that’s even better.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

