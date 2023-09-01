Fire crews respond to suspicious apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire crews are investigating a small fire that occurred at an apartment building overnight in south Fargo.

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building in the 3100 block of 27th Street South at 10:37 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 where they found evidence of a small fire in a side entry way. Crews used fire extinguishers to ensure the fire was out.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw some kids running away from the scene, leading them to believe the kids may have been playing with fire, according to officials.

Fire crews, including an arson investigation team, are still determining the cause of the blaze.

