Fargo Parks Transitions to Fall Programs

Fargo Parks Programs are now available to register
Fargo Parks Programs are now available to register
By Allison Jenkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Parks System has released their Fall and Winter Activities Programs.

Recreational Specialist, Randi Litchy, notes how great of a summer they had, with high numbers in many activities. Many families and kids were always out using the parks and participating in the different activities.

She hopes to see the same turn out for the fall programs, some of which include volleyball, archery, and art classes.

“There’s something for everyone, inside and out” she notes, encouraging people to go online and register.

There are plenty of ways to stay involved with the community, even as the seasons change, whether it’s playing sports or going to events.

Head to their website today to get signed up,

She also notes that they are hiring for a variety of positions.

