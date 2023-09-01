Cooking with Cash Wa
Dead body found in Fargo Friday morning

(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 5:14 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, The Fargo Police Department was dispatched after a caller reported finding an unresponsive individual in the area of 21st Street and 6th Avenue South. The caller was concerned for the individual’s health and did not know if the person was alive or not.

Officers responded with medical personnel who determined the individual, an adult male, was deceased. The cause of death is still under investigation. However, at this time, the FPD does not suspect foul play and there is no known threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation; no additional information is releasable at this time. Information related to this individual’s identify will be released after next-of-kin have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

