Anti-overdose drug saves an average of one life each day in Fargo

Aug. 31 is known “International Overdose Awareness Day” and according to local advocates, 41 people lost their lives to drug overdoses last year in Cass County alone.

The Harm Reduction Center in Fargo is working to bring awareness to the epidemic by hosting an event commemorating the loved ones lost to overdose and aims to end the stigma around overdoses.

“That’s what this day is all about is honoring the people that lost their lives too soon to an overdose,” says Jordan Beyer, the Harm Reduction Specialist at Fargo Cass Public Health. Every day, he sees the impact addiction and overdose can have on a person and our community.

“We see the whole gambit of folks here, it’s every race, every religion, every age, every tax bracket. There’s not a one size fits all answer to addiction, it doesn’t descriminate and we see the richest of the rich and the poorest of the poor,” he explains.

Beyer says, “Having a day like today to let folks know that these are issues that we’re seeing here in our town, locally, small-town north dakota, we are seeing things like this.”

Beyer also says he hopes more people will learn about the resources located at the HRC, like being able to access free naloxone anonymously.

He says, “Have those open conversations and be able to provide opportunities for folks to not only get the resources they need to either better themselves or keep themselves or their friends safe.”

Beyer says the anti-overdose drug has, on average, been saving one life a day, just in the Fargo area.

“200 lives this year had already been saved, so about a life a day, that’s huge, that’s unreported overdose reversals that just peer to peer from the folks that come to our building and it’s the product we give out of this building,” shares Beyer.

At the event, a local artist will be adding to the mural outside the HRC and the community is encouraged to come by to share their experiences through sidewalk chalk drawings.

Fargo City Hall will also be lit up purple, the color of overdose awareness.

