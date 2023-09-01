Accident reported at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency responders were called to Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative on Friday morning, for an accident involving a worker.

An emergency official confirms with Valley News Live that fire crews and EMTs were dispatched to the plant just north of Wahpeton around 9:30 a.m.

No word yet on exactly what happened, but according to scanner traffic, dispatchers said a man reportedly fell into a large concrete pit. The Dwight Fire Department responded to Minn-Dak and lifeflight was later called in from Fargo.

Valley News Live has a reporter on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.