Wind Diminishes Late... Heat Kicks In Tomorrow

TONIGHT: Winds in general will be strong for several more hours, gusting above 30-40 mph from the south. Winds will ease but remain breezy tonight. Wildfire smoke will gradually disperse. We’ve seen temperatures peak into the mid to upper 80s in eastern ND, slightly cooler in NW MN with clouds that lingered a little longer with spotty showers. Aside from a stray shower north this evening, expecting dry conditions.

Overnight, winds will be much lighter, though still a little breezy for our eastern counties. Temperatures for Friday morning will once again be mild in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This is a warm start that gives way to several hot days!

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be ramping up after a “warm” morning in the 60s for most! There will be some breezy conditions across the northern half of our region and less wind south. It will be a mostly sunny afternoon with just a few passing clouds. Friday is the first day of our several-day heat wave! Highs are going to range from the mid 80s to low 90s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Hotter yet for the first weekend of September/Labor Day weekend! Temperatures will be warming into the 90s with mostly sunny skies expected Saturday through Monday. The heat peaks on Sunday where a few areas could very well see high temperatures near 100! Good news - the dew points will be in the 50s to low 60s, meaning it won’t be humid/muggy. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Labor Day, otherwise the holiday weekend looks dry.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A pattern chance brings cooler temperatures and the chance for rain and thunder on Tuesday. Temperatures for most will drop into the 70s after a weekend in the 90s. Mostly sunny by Wednesday but a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with 70s for highs, perhaps some in the 60s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of showers returns on Friday and into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers or rumbles of thunder both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.