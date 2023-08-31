Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Wind Diminishes Late... Heat Kicks In Tomorrow

Highs into the 90s for Labor Day Weekend
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Winds in general will be strong for several more hours, gusting above 30-40 mph from the south. Winds will ease but remain breezy tonight. Wildfire smoke will gradually disperse. We’ve seen temperatures peak into the mid to upper 80s in eastern ND, slightly cooler in NW MN with clouds that lingered a little longer with spotty showers. Aside from a stray shower north this evening, expecting dry conditions.

Overnight, winds will be much lighter, though still a little breezy for our eastern counties. Temperatures for Friday morning will once again be mild in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This is a warm start that gives way to several hot days!

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be ramping up after a “warm” morning in the 60s for most! There will be some breezy conditions across the northern half of our region and less wind south. It will be a mostly sunny afternoon with just a few passing clouds. Friday is the first day of our several-day heat wave! Highs are going to range from the mid 80s to low 90s.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Hotter yet for the first weekend of September/Labor Day weekend! Temperatures will be warming into the 90s with mostly sunny skies expected Saturday through Monday. The heat peaks on Sunday where a few areas could very well see high temperatures near 100! Good news - the dew points will be in the 50s to low 60s, meaning it won’t be humid/muggy. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Labor Day, otherwise the holiday weekend looks dry.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: A pattern chance brings cooler temperatures and the chance for rain and thunder on Tuesday. Temperatures for most will drop into the 70s after a weekend in the 90s. Mostly sunny by Wednesday but a few degrees cooler than Tuesday with 70s for highs, perhaps some in the 60s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of showers returns on Friday and into the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s/low 80s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers or rumbles of thunder both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Investigates
Fargo man & company forced to pay back millions in federal fraud case
Cameron Black
Man arrested after wild, high-speed interstate chase starting in Fargo
Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
UPDATE: Missing Minnesota woman found safe
James Donnelly
Man arrested for shooting threat at Heritage Middle School in Horace
Generic police lights
West Fargo boy detained in connection to over 20 vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – August 31
First Alert StormTeam Weather
Spotty Thunderstorms to Start, then Here Comes the Heat!
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - August 31st
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather August 30