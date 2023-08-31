Thousands of sex trafficking ads reported in MN every month

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Modern-day slavery is tragically a busy business around the country and in the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently reported 20,000 commercial sex ads are spotted every month in the state, and often times, the victims are under the age of 18 and are forced to commit sexual acts.

The Minnesota BCA leads a human trafficking task force and is working to crack down on traffickers and save the victims. However, it often takes an entire community to stop the injustice.

The Department of Homeland Security lists several indicators of human trafficking we can all watch out for. They include:

Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?

Has a child stopped attending school?

Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?

Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?

Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?

Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?

Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?

Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?

Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?

Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?

Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?

Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?

The DHS also says not every sign listed above will fit every situation, and the presence of one of the signs also doesn’t necessarily mean the person is being trafficked.

There is a national human trafficking hotline anyone can call for help at 1-888-373-7888 or you can text HELP or INFO to 233733.

The Department of Homeland Security is running a Blue Campaign to end human trafficking, and more information about the campaign along with additional resources can be found here.

