Take a swing at qualifying for The Hole In One Show

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve ever wanted to be on The Hole In One Show with Dave Schultz, get your swing warmed up. Yyour first chance to qualify is on Monday, September 4.

The Hole In One Show is a golf game show. During each episode, six contestants step up to the tee and take their shots at a hole-in-one to win a new car. Contestants are also playing for their favorite charities. To date, more than $60,000 has been raised for charity on The Hole In One Show.

The first public qualifier is on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, at Maple River Golf Club in Mapleton from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The public has three more chances after that to make it on the show.

The qualifier on Thursday, September 7 is at Riverwood in Bismarck from 2:30-5:30 p.m. You can try your shot at Suite Shots in Fargo on Tuesday, September 12 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. or at the Leonard Country Club on Thursday, September 14 from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

The first two shots are free. Extra attempts may be purchased for $20 for two shots. There is no limit on the number of extra attempts purchased.

The golfers who qualify for the show must be available for the filming of Season 5 on Sunday, September 17, at the Fargo Country Club. Make sure you are able to attend the filming before deciding to qualify.

The Hole In One Show airs on KVLY on Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

