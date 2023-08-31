Cooking with Cash Wa
Spotty Thunderstorms to Start, then Here Comes the Heat!

Highs into the 90s for Labor Day Weekend
By Lisa Green
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TODAY: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms this morning. Expecting downpours, lightning and gusty winds in any storm that passes through. Winds in general will be strong today, gusting above 30 mph morning from the south. Winds will ease but remain breezy tonight. Wildfire smoke will gradually disperse. Heating up this afternoon behind the front! We’ll see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s in eastern ND, slightly cooler in NW MN.

FRIDAY: Friday will continue to rise temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with breezy conditions continuing.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Hot again for the first weekend of September! While it will still be breezy, temperatures will be warming into the 90s with mostly sunny skies expected. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm late on Labor Day.

NEXT WEEK: Not as hot as the holiday weekend, but still warm in the 80s for the rest of the first full week of September!

