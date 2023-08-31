Resources and remembrance on International Overdose Awareness Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is held annually on August 31. This year’s theme, “Recognizing those people who go unseen”, honors people whose lives have been altered by overdose. Fargo Cass Public Health says that includes family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one, workers in healthcare and support services, or spontaneous first responders who assume the role of lifesaver.

“The widespread effects of losing a loved one to an overdose have been seen nationwide. We want those in our community to know that we see you, we hear you, and we support you. Through knowledge and compassion, we can bring awareness to this complex issue by spreading hope and reducing the stigma of addiction. Let us come together, break the silence, and strive for a future where no life is lost to overdose,” says Jordan Beyer, FCPH Harm Reduction Specialist.

Fargo Cass Public Health is hosting a Chalk Talk event on Thursday, August 31, from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., in the parking lot at their Harm Reduction Center. Program participants and community members are invited to come to 510 5th Street North in Fargo to share their strength and experience through chalk drawings and writings.

Local artist Kim Jore will commemorate loved ones lost to overdose by adding their initials to the International Overdose Awareness Day mural located on the south outside wall of the Harm Reduction Center. Community members can stop by from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to provide initials to Jore.

People are also encouraged to visit the Harm Reduction Center to anonymously access free naloxone and education to respond to opioid overdose. Hours of operation are Monday and Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.; and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“Naloxone distribution at our Harm Reduction Center has led to an average of one life saved every day so far this year,” says Beyer.

Fargo City Hall will be illuminated purple on August 31, which is the color for overdose awareness. Purple flags will also be placed on the Harm Reduction Center’s lawn to signify the 41 lives lost to overdose in 2022 in Cass County.

