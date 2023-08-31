Quincy Vaughn making switch from Quarterback to Tight End for Fighting Hawks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We call Quincy ‘the humble beast’,” Fighting Hawk running back Luke Skokna said.

This 6′4, 250 pound Canadian is as humble as much as a beast.

“We used to work out in this gym where the chalk that they had was sidewalk chalk you used to put on your fingers, and we would just say ‘good’ and ‘humble’,” Fighting Hawk tight end Quincy Vaughn said. “And so when I came back here, kinda just tried to instill that, I didn’t really try and put it on anybody, whenever things were tough, or things weren’t right, you just stay humble. That’s the way you gotta keep it; highs, lows, just have to stay humble throughout the whole thing.”

The former backup quarterback made the switch from mostly throwing the ball to catching it, now a tight end for his senior season.

“He’s gonna be a guy we can play every down at tight end and be ok with it,” UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund said. “He’s got some versatility there as far as playing in-line tight end or also splitting him out and playing receiver. I think any time you got a guy like that that’s a mismatch at 250 pounds that can kinda run or move around, that’s going to help our offense.”

“I kinda expected that, ya know, because he was a really good quarterback, so you kinda have a knowledge of the game, you’re able to move to different positions and pick stuff up pretty easily,” Fighting Hawk quarterback Tommy Schuster said.

While learning the catching side wasn’t too tricky, blocking was a whole other game for Vaughn.

“Ya know, as a quarterback, you kinda wanna be able to see over the line, be a little taller,” Vaughn said. “But as a tight end, when you’re blocking these big guys, like the guys we have up front and the guys we’re gonna play this season, you gotta have a good, strong base. Definitely blocking has been the hardest.”

Vaughn now suits up and gets ready with the rest of the Fighting Hawks for game one this Saturday against the Drake Bulldogs back home at the Alerus Center.

“I guess I’m just the ‘humble beast, so I just gotta stay that way and keep pushing.” said Vaughn.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Hawks have hosted Drake, defeating the Bulldogs 38-0 in 2019.

