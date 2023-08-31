Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins to compete at 50th American Birkebeiner

HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - As it gets closer to Birkie time, an Olympic cross-country skiing gold medalist announced she will be competing in the famous race.

It was announced during the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s capital campaign kickoff event that Jessie Diggins will be participating in the 50th American Birkebeiner.

Diggins, renowned for her accomplishments in cross-country skiing, holds a special connection to the Birkie.

According to officials, she grew up attending Birkie Week events, winning the Kortelopet 29-kilometer race in 2008 and 2009.

“Growing up in Minnesota every winter my family would look forward to Birkie weekend as a winter highlight where we could challenge ourselves and enjoy an exciting day of racing,” says Diggins. “I’ve always wanted to race the American Birkebeiner, and this year presents a unique window of opportunity that I’m very excited about embracing in between World Cup events.”

Popp pictured with a custom "sparkle” race bib, created by Borah Teamwear, to announce Diggins’ participation in the 2024 Slumberland American Birkebeiner. (American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation)

“Jessie Diggins embodies the spirit of the American Birkebeiner, and her decision to announce her participation during our kickoff event brings both historical significance and exciting energy to our 50th anniversary celebration,” states Ben Popp, Executive Director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

Diggins participated in the 2014 Sochi, 2018 PyeongChang, and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Over her Olympic career, she earned a gold medal in 2018 during the team spirit race, and in 2022 a silver medal in the 30 km mass start and a bronze medal in the sprint race.

Officials say more World Cup athletes are expected to participate as well, with names being announced at a later date.

The 50th Annual Slumberland American Birkebeiner will be on February 24, 2024, in Cable.

Birkie Week with several cross country ski events will take place from February 21 to 24, 2024.

For more information, including registration details and the event schedule, click here.

