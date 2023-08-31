Cooking with Cash Wa
NDSU offers students a playful way to de-stress

Mini Horse at NDSU counseling center
Mini Horse at NDSU counseling center(Reed Gregory)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With NDSU kicking off classes, there are many new students feeling the stress of starting their college career.

and while it’s not every day a furry friend greets you at school, they did just that Wednesday afternoon.

Bill burns helps oversee the universities counseling center, and says the animals are always a hit with everyone on campus.

“there are horses and dogs and that type of thing. So people can help bring the stress down and everything. The students love to be with them.”

The furry critters were at the university celebrating their new counseling center. everything from multiple dogs and mini horses, all there to help new students adjust to what can be a stressful time.

“they help bring the stress down for what can be a stressful time,” burns said. “the students love being with them.”

Faculty also says while having the animals on campus is fun, it opens the door for students to learn about the centers other services.

“it’s very good we try to get them at least a few times a year at least,” burns said. “if we can help them with their depression and anxiety, the more we can help and the more they can be successful.”

