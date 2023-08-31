Cooking with Cash Wa
Multi-unit apartment fire reported in Gwinner

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GWINNER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red Cross is on its way to help people impacted by a multi-unit apartment fire in Gwinner, ND.

The Red Cross posted on X, formerly Twitter, about heading to Gwinner to provide services to the people impacted.

Valley News Live has questions into the Sargent County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Gwinner Fire Dept. for more information on the fire.

Gwinner is a small town of about 900 people, roughly 52 miles west of Wahpeton, ND.

