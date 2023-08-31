Cooking with Cash Wa
Man behind Heritage Middle School shooting threat allegedly claims he ‘had to kill 50 students’

James Donnelly
James Donnelly(Cass County Jail)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The threat of a possible shooting at Heritage Middle School in Horace was scary for all parties involved, and court records are now shining a light on what exactly happened leading up to the threat.

35-year-old James P. Donnelly was arrested at the “Roadway Inn” on University Dr. in Fargo Thursday morning. Donnelly now faces two felony terrorizing charges related to the threat.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the threat was called in around 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and taken by a West Fargo School Resource Officer.

Cass County Deputies in the Horace area immediately responded to the school, along with the West Fargo School Resource Officer, to provide security. In addition to Horace Middle School, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the other rural Cass County schools as a precaution and extra visibility. These extra precautions remained in place until Donnelly was taken into custody.

According to the incident report, Donnelly told officials that “a frequency asked him to shoot up a Horace middle school to get a student out of a trapped parallel dimension.” He claimed he was told he had to kill 50 students to open a portal.

According to the documents: Donnelly said the frequencies have been coming to him for nine months asking if he wanted to “have sex with babies or manipulate mass shootings”. Donnelly claimed the frequency told him Monday that the location was Heritage Middle School.

Donnelly said he was told by the frequency that someone would supply him the guns when he arrived, and the only reason they would give them to him is because he admitted that he wanted to do something dark or have sex with children.

Documents indicate Donnelly told the sergeant interviewing him that the man who was supposed to supply the firearms was someone Donnelly has known for a long time, saying they met when he was eight years old.

The sergeant who interviewed Donnelly said that he was “difficult to follow at times and appeared to be suffering from sort of mental health issues, as he appeared very paranoid, and many of his statements regarding his concerns did not seem logical.” He’s set to undergo a psychological evaluation, though Donnelly told officials Essentia Health recently told him had a “100% clean bill of psych health”.

Donnelly received a separate terrorizing charge less than one week before this threat, Wednesday, August 23, for threatening to harm an individual, and a warrant was put out for his arrest. Intricate details on that threat were not available at the time of this article, but court documents indicate it revolves around threatening to kill an adult woman.

