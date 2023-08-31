Cooking with Cash Wa
Livewire business in Fargo reports thousands of dollars in stolen equipment

Livewire post
Livewire post(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Livewire, an event production business that provides A/V and lighting, among other things, is reporting a major theft.

In a Facebook post, they say Tuesday night, “a healthy amount of equipment” was stolen from their trailer. At the time it was parked at their facility, 18 13 1/2 St N in downtown Fargo.

Among the stolen items are TVs, microphones and a generator totaling more than $6,000.

The post asks for information about any possible leads that might assist in the recovery of the equipment and who is responsible.

