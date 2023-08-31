Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Kids aren’t getting enough sleep

A sunlight device
A sunlight device(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A study by JAMA Network Open says not getting enough sleep is detrimental to students’ grades and ability to learn in school. KFYR talked to school Nurse Michelle Dever to see if sleepy students have been a problem.

“There’s some estimates out there that two out of every seven kids that are seen in their primary physician’s office have some kind of sleep-related problem. They are there because it’s related to sleep, so it is a huge problem,” Dever said.

Dever said she used to let tired kids take a quick power nap on the cot in her office, but after attending a conference and listening to a neurologist speak, she purchased a sunlight device to help kids wake up if they need some energy during the day.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Investigates
Fargo man & company forced to pay back millions in federal fraud case
Cameron Black
Man arrested after wild, high-speed interstate chase starting in Fargo
Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
UPDATE: Missing Minnesota woman found safe
James Donnelly
Man arrested for shooting threat at Heritage Middle School in Horace
Generic police lights
West Fargo boy detained in connection to over 20 vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Gwinner School District releasing students early some Fridays for new school year
Gwinner, ND, now is allowing students to go home at 1:15 p.m. every other Friday.
Gwinner School District releasing students early some Fridays for new school year
Gov. Tim Walz reports his family cat, Afton, has gone missing
Gov. Tim Walz reports his family cat, Afton, has gone missing
The Harm Reduction Center in Fargo is working to bring awareness to the opiod epidemic.
Anti-overdose drug saves an average of one life each day in Fargo
Child receiving vaccine
New RSV vaccine approved by the FDA