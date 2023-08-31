Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Gwinner Apartment Fire

By Allison Jenkins
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I had the cat in my arms, my boyfriend following right behind me, he grabbed the doors, and we were just trying to make it out safe.”

Around four thirty this morning, Amber Roberg and her neighbors at Dakota View Apartments in Gwinner were woken up by the fire alarms.

The hallway air conditioning unit had caught fire.

“It could’ve ended up a lot worse than it did if the fire department hadn’t showed up when they did. Five minutes and they were here geared up ready to go”. The fire department handled the situation in a quick manner while the tenants were taken by bus to the emergency center where they were cared for.

“We provided a breakfast for anybody that needed something to get them going and we’ve just left the shelter open for people to go get information”.

The emergency manager of Sargent County, Wendy Willprecht, called in the Red Cross services to help.

“The Red Cross is always amazing to step in and help when things get a litle more intense and we need additional resources”

The community also stepped in by bringing food and offering places to stay. Willprecht was working with local hotels to make accommodations for the tenants tonight.

Tenants of four apartments will not be able to return to their homes, but everyone is grateful for the support and quick responses they’ve seen today.

“Calm. and I credit that to the Gwinner Fire Department who has handled this fire beautifully and very meticulously”.

The tenants have reported that the apartment management company was working closely with their tenants to keep them as updated as possible.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Investigates
Fargo man & company forced to pay back millions in federal fraud case
Cameron Black
Man arrested after wild, high-speed interstate chase starting in Fargo
Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
UPDATE: Missing Minnesota woman found safe
James Donnelly
Man arrested for shooting threat at Heritage Middle School in Horace
Generic police lights
West Fargo boy detained in connection to over 20 vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Seven Clans Casino decides to not allow cannabis sales or consumption on properties
UTV crash.
16-year-old life flighted after UTV crash in Otter Tail Co.
Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4
Early morning lightning strike causes fire at Minot home - August 31
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News August 31 - Part 2