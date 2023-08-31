Gwinner Apartment Fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I had the cat in my arms, my boyfriend following right behind me, he grabbed the doors, and we were just trying to make it out safe.”

Around four thirty this morning, Amber Roberg and her neighbors at Dakota View Apartments in Gwinner were woken up by the fire alarms.

The hallway air conditioning unit had caught fire.

“It could’ve ended up a lot worse than it did if the fire department hadn’t showed up when they did. Five minutes and they were here geared up ready to go”. The fire department handled the situation in a quick manner while the tenants were taken by bus to the emergency center where they were cared for.

“We provided a breakfast for anybody that needed something to get them going and we’ve just left the shelter open for people to go get information”.

The emergency manager of Sargent County, Wendy Willprecht, called in the Red Cross services to help.

“The Red Cross is always amazing to step in and help when things get a litle more intense and we need additional resources”

The community also stepped in by bringing food and offering places to stay. Willprecht was working with local hotels to make accommodations for the tenants tonight.

Tenants of four apartments will not be able to return to their homes, but everyone is grateful for the support and quick responses they’ve seen today.

“Calm. and I credit that to the Gwinner Fire Department who has handled this fire beautifully and very meticulously”.

The tenants have reported that the apartment management company was working closely with their tenants to keep them as updated as possible.

