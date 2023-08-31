Firefighter applications now being accepted by West Fargo Fire Department

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been thinking about becoming a firefighter, now’s your chance to see if you have what it takes.

Now through October 13, The West Fargo Fire Department is accepting applications for both full-time and paid on-call firefighters.

You must pass a written civil service test and a physical test, followed by an interview, and there is no prior training or fire service knowledge required to apply for either position.

“Our community holds a great deal of trust and respect in our department,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller. “We are looking for recruits who will serve with integrity and are committed to serving the residents of West Fargo at the highest level.”

The West Fargo Fire Department has adopted an all-hazards method of operations to plan, train, and respond to all incident types.



