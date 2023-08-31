Early morning lightning strike causes fire at Minot home

MINOT , N.D. (Valley News Live) - A early morning lightning strike caused some significant damage to a Minot home.

The Minot Fire Department says units were dispatched to 3301 Kodiak St. SW around 1:03 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, for a report of a fire. Officials say when they arrived a significant fire could be seen coming from the roof.

According to officials all occupants were able to exit the home safely with no injuries, and crews extinguished the flames on the roof and inside the home. Firefighters remained at the home all night to extinguish any potential flare-ups.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.