City of Fargo Labor Day holiday schedule

(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo wants to remind you of some important city closures happening this upcoming Monday for Labor Day.

The following offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4: City of Fargo offices; Fargo Cass Public Health; both Fargo Police and Fire Department lobbies; Fargo Public Libraries; and the Ground Transportation Center offices. They will reopen to the public the following day on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

MATBUS public transportation will have no services running on Monday, Sept. 4, and will resume regular routes on the 5th.

Garbage and recycling routes for Monday will be delayed and will be picked up on Tuesday. Waste officials say there might be a slight delay in collection as a result of the route shifts. They encourage Fargo residents to place their bins on the boulevard or alley by 8 A.M. to ensure prompt pickup. Collections for Tuesday through Friday will occur as normal.

Also, the Fargo Public Libraries will be closed both Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day Holiday.

For a full list of hours, you can visit the city’s website at https://fargond.gov/.

