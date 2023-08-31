Cooking with Cash Wa
Circle of Friends Animal Shelter at capacity

By Zoë Jones
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Circle of Friends Animal Shelter is seeking help from the public after they’ve reached maximum capacity.

They currently have 18 dogs available for adoption and ready to find their forever families, as well as several cats in need of homes.

You can contact the facility by emailing adopt@cofpets.com, calling 701-775-3732 or visiting the Adoption Center at 910 S Washington St, Grand Forks or Medical Center at 4375 N Washington St, Grand Forks.

