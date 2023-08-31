Bravery Backpacks distributed to help children in traumatic situations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo agencies received dozens of ‘Bravery Backpacks’ on Thursday. The donation of 70 backpacks filled with essentials and comfort items comes through the 31:8 Project to help children in tough situations across North Dakota.

“Anytime you have a child that is a victim of a crime, they can qualify to receive one of these backpacks. So that’s why we’re here today, so agencies across North Dakota are able to receive them,” says 31:8 Project Founder and Executive Director Stacey Schaffer.

The program provides law enforcement, and other agencies who help children, with backpacks full of items for kids who are removed from their homes due to traumatic situations, unsafe environments, violence in the household, or drug and alcohol issues. The backpacks are given to children between the ages of 2 and 17.

“So some of the items in the backpacks include things like underwear, socks, hygiene items, books, stuffed animals, as well as activity books,” Schaffer explains.

She says it’s all about collaboration and partnership to support the most vulnerable in our communities.

“In order to really be successful and make sure our kids are getting what they need, you need that to happen. That’s why it’s important that we get these backpacks out to different various agencies so they can spread the wealth to these children.”

Fargo agencies receiving backpacks are the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Juvenile Services, Red River Children’s Advocacy Center, and Sanford CARE Clinic.

A $13,000 contribution from AT&T is helping provide 215 Bravery Backpacks to agencies across North Dakota. Schaffer says they’re on track to distribute about 500 backpacks this year.

31:8 Project’s mission is to equip and challenge society to proactively address issues regarding human trafficking by educating, advocating, and raising awareness. According to the 31:8 Project, studies show that children caught up in unstable living environments are more susceptible to becoming victims of human trafficking.

