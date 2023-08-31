16-year-old life flighted after UTV crash in Otter Tail Co.

OTTER TAIL CO., MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail Count Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old was life flighted after he was pinned underneath a UTV.

Officials say it happened today around 1:30 pm in rural Underwood, near Norway Lake. The machine was taken off of the teen before first responders got there. The teen was stabilized, before being taken by life flight to a hospital.

The report says he has possible life threatening injuries.

