Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

16-year-old life flighted after UTV crash in Otter Tail Co.

UTV crash.
UTV crash.(None)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL CO., MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail Count Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old was life flighted after he was pinned underneath a UTV.

Officials say it happened today around 1:30 pm in rural Underwood, near Norway Lake. The machine was taken off of the teen before first responders got there. The teen was stabilized, before being taken by life flight to a hospital.

The report says he has possible life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Investigates
Fargo man & company forced to pay back millions in federal fraud case
Cameron Black
Man arrested after wild, high-speed interstate chase starting in Fargo
Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
UPDATE: Missing Minnesota woman found safe
James Donnelly
Man arrested for shooting threat at Heritage Middle School in Horace
Generic police lights
West Fargo boy detained in connection to over 20 vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Seven Clans Casino decides to not allow cannabis sales or consumption on properties
Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4
Early morning lightning strike causes fire at Minot home - August 31
Gwinner Apartment Fire
Gwinner Apartment Fire
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News August 31 - Part 2