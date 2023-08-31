16-year-old life flighted after UTV crash in Otter Tail Co.
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL CO., MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail Count Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old was life flighted after he was pinned underneath a UTV.
Officials say it happened today around 1:30 pm in rural Underwood, near Norway Lake. The machine was taken off of the teen before first responders got there. The teen was stabilized, before being taken by life flight to a hospital.
The report says he has possible life threatening injuries.
