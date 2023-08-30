Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo boy detained in connection to over 20 vehicle break-ins

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department says on Tuesday, August 29th, they served a search warrant at a home in West Fargo, and detained a juvenile boy for a string of over 20 vehicle break-ins that happened south of I-94. Police say because the boy is a juvenile, his name and age will not be released.

The boy is facing a number of charges, including unlawful entry to a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. The boy was taken to juvenile detention and police say additional charges are possible.

The West Fargo Police Department wants to remind residents to lock their vehicles.

