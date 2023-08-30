Towner keeps its self-given title as the cattle capital of ND

TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – If you’re driving into the town of Towner, you may see a billboard saying they are the cattle capital of the state of North Dakota.

It is self-proclaimed, and records show that Towner was declaring itself the cattle capital in the 70s.

According to the USDA, as of January this year, McHenry County has 80,000 calves and cattle. It’s second to Morton County which has 95,000.

Rachel Wald, an NDSU Extension agent in McHenry County, said not a lot of people in Towner talk about being the cattle capital of North Dakota, but they still claim it.

“There’s only about 5000 or just over 5000 residents within the county, and that compared to the 80,000 cow/calf pairs that we have. That’s quite a lot of cows per capita,” said Wald.

Morton County has about three cows per person based on the most recent census.

Wald said McHenry County has plenty of land where cows range.

