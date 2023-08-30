Tips from the public lead to arrest, seized guns and drugs in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing charges, after authorities say a search of his home led to the seizure of drugs and guns.

DeAngelo Ransom, 33, is in the Clay County Correctional Facility on drug and weapons charges.

On Friday, Aug. 25 detectives with Moorhead Police conducted a search warrant in the 3500 block of Village Green Ln. after receiving several tips from the public.

During the search, officers say they found more than 1,500 M30 fentanyl pills. Near the drugs, they found $2,800 in cash and two firearms.

While conducting the warrant, two small children were also present, which Clay County Social Services was made aware of.

Ransom is being held on a long-form complaint of Felony First Degree Controlled Substance Sale and Possession of Firearms/Ammunition after being convicted of a violent crime.

