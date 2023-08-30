Smoke Hangs Around as We Start to Heat up

WEDNESDAY: There is a slight chance of isolated shower and thunder Wednesday evening. Wednesday kicks off the breezy conditions that will last the rest of the week. Good news, the wind will be out of the south and the smoke will begin to clear out. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for most with winds out of the south gusting up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Warm temperatures return on Thursday as we ramp up into the 80s and low 90s for highs as a warm front pushes in. Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible as well as gusty winds throughout the day. Cooler once again by Friday as an attending cold front drops afternoon highs back to near-seasonal average.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Warmer again for the first weekend of September! While it will still be breezy, temperatures will be warming into the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies expected. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Labor Day.

