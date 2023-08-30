Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground

West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new inclusive playground in the community. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV staff, Cameron Murray and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Sisters in West Virginia raised money with their lemonade stand to help fund an inclusive playground.

The three sisters presented a $1,346 check to the Bridgeport City Council on Monday. They raised the funds in just two hours with their lemonade stand.

“I thought we made like $450 but I was super-duper excited when we made more than $1,000!” Annabel Francis, one of the sisters, said.

The Francis sisters named Annabel, Aubrey and Alex had experience working lemonade stands in the past, but this time all the profits would help fund the future Meadowbrook Charity Children’s Playground at the Bridge Sports Complex.

“They decided together to donate the money for a good cause. So, they came up with the idea to help with the playground and they went full force,” Hannah Francis, the girls’ mother, said.

The girls spread the word by putting flyers in mailboxes all throughout the neighborhood while their parents and neighbors shared photos online regarding the lemonade stand.

“It’s heartwarming for our community that we have people come together and help benefit some underserved populations,” said Joe Shuttleworth, director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash
Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
Officials asking for public’s help locating missing Minnesota woman
Krystle Landa, Felix Wallette
Two arrested after early morning metro police chase
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
IHOP is introducing a new dedicated biscuit menu.
IHOP introduces dedicated biscuit menu with 4 new options
NDHP
Traffic stop results in two arrests & recovered stolen vehicle
Concerning illness spreads within dog population
Severe cases of kennel cough rising in the FM area