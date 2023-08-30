NDT - Cooking With Cash Wa - Jamaican Jerk Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Slaw
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jerk Chicken Kababs w/ Jamaican Pineapple Slaw Serves 8 as an appetizer 4 as an entree.
Jerk Marinade:
1 bunch green onions
1 small yellow onion
4 cloves fresh garlic, crushed.
2 each Scotch bonnets, or Habanero
1 tablespoon Fresh Thyme, picked.
2 teaspoons Salt & Black Pepper
1 teaspoon brown Sugar
1 teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon nutmeg, ground
½ teaspoon Cinnamon, ground
1 each Lime, juiced
1 each Orange, juiced
2 ounces Olive Oil
1 lb. chicken breast, cut into 2″ x 2″ pieces.
½ fresh pineapple, cut into 2″ x 2″ pieces
1 red onion, cut into 2″ x 2″ pieces
1 dz 10″ wooden skewers, soaking in water
For the Slaw:
2 / 10 oz packages shredded cabbage
½ ea. red bell pepper, cut into fine julienne strips
½ ea. poblano pepper, cut into fine julienne strips
½ bunch green onions, slice thinly, reserve ¼ cup for garnish.
1 / 20 oz can crushed pineapple, drained
Salt and pepper, to taste.
Make the Marinade: Combine the jerk marinade ingredients in a blender. Blend until very smooth. Reserve 1 cup for the slaw and pour the rest of the marinade over the chicken. Marinate chicken for a minimum of 1 hour or max of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Keep reserved marinade cold. Meanwhile, soak the skewers, cut up the chicken, pineapple, red onions, and make the slaw.
Make the Slaw: combine the cabbage, peppers, onion, and crushed pineapple in a mixing bowl along with ½ cup of the reserved marinade. Season with salt and pepper. Mix to evenly coat the vegetables. Taste and adjust seasonings. If the slaw is too intense, you can add a little salad dressing, mayonnaise and/or sour cream. Transfer slaw to a serving platter or bowl. Keep chilled until ready to serve.
Assemble: Preheat gas/charcoal grill to medium heat. Meanwhile, thread about 5 pieces of chicken, pineapple, and red onion onto a skewer. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Place skewers in a baking dish and keep cold until ready to cook.
Cooking & Serving: Brush the grill grates with a lightly oiled rag. Grill the chicken and give a ¼ turn every 2-3 minutes until the chicken reaches 165°F internal. Remove and allow the skewers to rest for 5 minutes. Brush with remaining ½ cup of reserved marinade. Serve on platter with the slaw.
