Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Man charged with murder for allegedly killing wife in rural Warroad, MN

David Allen Corneliusen, 63, Warroad, MN
David Allen Corneliusen, 63, Warroad, MN(Roseau County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is charged in Roseau County Court for allegedly shooting and killing his wife. David Allen Corneliusen, 63, of rural Warroad is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Mary Corneliusen.

According to documents, the Roseau County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, from David Corneliusen, who said he had just shot his wife and she was dead on the couch.

A deputy responded to the home, which is a couple of miles west of Warroad. When the deputy arrived, Corneliusen was standing outside on the deck of the home. Corneliusen was handcuffed and arrested. The deputy went inside the home where he found a woman deceased.

Corneliusen was taken to the Warroad Police Department and interviewed by a special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. According to court documents, Corneliusen waived his rights and admitted that he shot his wife with a pistol after they had a verbal argument.

David Corneliusen was booked into the Roseau County Detention Center and made his first court appearance on Wednesday, August 30.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
UPDATE: Missing Minnesota woman found safe
Krystle Landa, Felix Wallette
Two arrested after early morning metro police chase
Crash
Man rushed to hospital after rollover crash
Semi hauling an excavator hits a bridge over I-94 in Clay County, Minnesota.
Excavator hits bridge on I-94 in Clay County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash

Latest News

NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Colossal Shrimp Skewers – August 30
NDT - Cooking With Cash Wa - Jamaican Jerk Chicken Skewers with Pineapple Slaw
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT- Daily Motivation – August 30
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT- Michele's Table – August 30
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT- Mental Health North Dakota – August 30