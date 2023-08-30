Man charged with murder for allegedly killing wife in rural Warroad, MN

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is charged in Roseau County Court for allegedly shooting and killing his wife. David Allen Corneliusen, 63, of rural Warroad is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Mary Corneliusen.

According to documents, the Roseau County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, from David Corneliusen, who said he had just shot his wife and she was dead on the couch.

A deputy responded to the home, which is a couple of miles west of Warroad. When the deputy arrived, Corneliusen was standing outside on the deck of the home. Corneliusen was handcuffed and arrested. The deputy went inside the home where he found a woman deceased.

Corneliusen was taken to the Warroad Police Department and interviewed by a special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. According to court documents, Corneliusen waived his rights and admitted that he shot his wife with a pistol after they had a verbal argument.

David Corneliusen was booked into the Roseau County Detention Center and made his first court appearance on Wednesday, August 30.

