Man arrested for shooting threat at Heritage Middle School in Horace

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested for making a shooting threat at Heritage Middle School in Horace.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the threat was called in around 7:53 a.m. and taken by a West Fargo School Resource Officer.

Cass County Deputies in the Horace area immediately responded to the school, along with the West Fargo School Resource Officer, to provide security. In addition to Horace Middle School, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to the other rural Cass County Schools as a precaution and extra visibility. These extra precautions measures remained in place until the suspect was taken into custody.

35-year-old James P. Donnelly was identified as the suspect. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, working collaboratively with area law enforcement, the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit, and the US Marshal’s Task Force, found him at a local hotel in Fargo and arrested him around 9:15 a.m. for an outstanding warrant, unrelated to the threat. He was also later charged with a felony terrorizing, related to the middle school threat.

Authorities say Donnelly did not have any weapons with or on him, at the time of his arrest. He was transported to the Cass County Jail.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

